New York Mets

Metsblog
Michael Conforto to return to New York to meet with Mets' medcal director

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Michael Conforto is on his way to New York to meet with Mets' medical director Dr. David Altchek, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

