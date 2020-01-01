New York Mets
Mets News: Michael Conforto to Be Further Evaluated After MRI on Side Injury
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 3m
New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said outfielder Michael Conforto underwent an MRI and will travel to New York for further evaluation after he "tweaked his side," per Tim Healey of Newsday ...
Here is a story on Mets catcher Tomás Nido hiring Gradum Baseball and owner Lorenzo Garmendia, who believes he can turn around Nido's career. It'll be interesting to see if this works.
this has to be when Michael tweaked his side. When I saw it live, I thought he landed awkwardly but it still seemed harmless enough. The only two other fly balls he caught on Saturday were completely routine. Hopefully it's nothing serious.
This week in Port St. Lucie the 2019 NYPL Champs will be receiving their rings. Here's a look at the design.
Outside of Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto might be the most important New York Met. A serious injury would be a big problem.
Outside of Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto might be the most important New York Met. A serious injury would be a big problem.
I think there is no chance Giménez makes the team. They have plenty of options on the active roster. If Conforto misses decent time do you you think Mcneil moves to RF and they try to play Gimenez at 3B?
