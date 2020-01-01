Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets' Conforto heads to NY for tests on side injury

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is returning to New York to have additional tests on an injury to his side, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters Monday.

