New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Conforto heads to NY for tests on side injury
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is returning to New York to have additional tests on an injury to his side, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters Monday.
Tweets
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Here is a story on Mets catcher Tomás Nido hiring Gradum Baseball and owner Lorenzo Garmendia, who believes he can turn around Nido's career. It'll be interesting to see if this works. https://t.co/cAyDqUusOsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @michelle_xco: this has to be when Michael tweaked his side. When I saw it live, I thought he landed awkwardly but it still seemed harmless enough. The only two other fly balls he caught on Saturday were completely routine. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. https://t.co/nnD0gYmUbUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BKCyclones: This week in Port St. Lucie the 2019 NYPL Champs will be receiving their rings. Here's a look at the design. #AmazinStartsHere https://t.co/f1ARn1YcXgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: Outside of Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto might be the most important New York Met. A serious injury would be a big problem. (@sal_licata // @MarcMalusis // @emacSNY // @Jonas_SNY) https://t.co/NRWR4hTXHqTV / Radio Personality
-
Outside of Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto might be the most important New York Met. A serious injury would be a big problem. (@sal_licata // @MarcMalusis // @emacSNY // @Jonas_SNY)TV / Radio Network
-
I think there is no chance Giménez makes the team. They have plenty of options on the active roster.@michaelgbaron If Conforto misses decent time do you you think Mcneil moves to RF and they try to play Gimenez at 3B?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets