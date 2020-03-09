New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Coronavirus Update: NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS Closing Locker Rooms
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 3m
The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all nonessential personnel, including media, in response to the coronavirus crisis.
Tweets
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Here is a story on Mets catcher Tomás Nido hiring Gradum Baseball and owner Lorenzo Garmendia, who believes he can turn around Nido's career. It'll be interesting to see if this works. https://t.co/cAyDqUusOsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @michelle_xco: this has to be when Michael tweaked his side. When I saw it live, I thought he landed awkwardly but it still seemed harmless enough. The only two other fly balls he caught on Saturday were completely routine. Hopefully it’s nothing serious. https://t.co/nnD0gYmUbUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BKCyclones: This week in Port St. Lucie the 2019 NYPL Champs will be receiving their rings. Here's a look at the design. #AmazinStartsHere https://t.co/f1ARn1YcXgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: Outside of Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto might be the most important New York Met. A serious injury would be a big problem. (@sal_licata // @MarcMalusis // @emacSNY // @Jonas_SNY) https://t.co/NRWR4hTXHqTV / Radio Personality
-
Outside of Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom, Michael Conforto might be the most important New York Met. A serious injury would be a big problem. (@sal_licata // @MarcMalusis // @emacSNY // @Jonas_SNY)TV / Radio Network
-
I think there is no chance Giménez makes the team. They have plenty of options on the active roster.@michaelgbaron If Conforto misses decent time do you you think Mcneil moves to RF and they try to play Gimenez at 3B?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets