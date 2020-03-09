Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Coronavirus Update: NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS Closing Locker Rooms

The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer are closing access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all nonessential personnel, including media, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

