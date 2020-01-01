This election is 2004. -Democratic primary. -Despised Republican incumbent. -Establishment lines up behind uninspiring “safe” centrist choice. -Vermont progressive challenger unfairly dismissed by media. How’d this one go?

The polling swing toward Biden is probably the fastest in the history of the primaries. We have him gaining 36.2 points in national polls over the past 14 days. The previous record is John Kerry, who gained 32.3 points from 1/21 to 2/24/04 in our retrospective national average.