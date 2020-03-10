New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman fired up by improved changeup: ‘So many weapons’
by: Ken Davidoff, Dan Martin — New York Post 3m
Marcus Stroman can get fired up even over a simulated game. As he stayed at Clover Park to get in his work, honoring the long-standing tradition of not providing too many sneak previews to division
Tweets
-
This election is 2004. -Democratic primary. -Despised Republican incumbent. -Establishment lines up behind uninspiring “safe” centrist choice. -Vermont progressive challenger unfairly dismissed by media. How’d this one go?The polling swing toward Biden is probably the fastest in the history of the primaries. We have him gaining 36.2 points in national polls over the past 14 days. The previous record is John Kerry, who gained 32.3 points from 1/21 to 2/24/04 in our retrospective national average.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jerryblevins: To all the writers out there in MLB land. We will get through these times together. The players will make the tough transition smoother than you think.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Alex Rodriguez on buying the Mets: “If the opportunity came up, I would certainly look at it” 👀 (via @FallonTonight)TV / Radio Network
-
The latest on a couple prominent #Mets https://t.co/zlwGpJ6Fo3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Plot twist: the entire coronavirus was a Cespedes move to get the press off his backBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JakeBrownRadio: One of my favorite #Mets ever Edgardo Alfonzo @fonzy9 was terrific with @FiggieNY & I on the debut of #AmazinButTrue podcast @nypost. Fonzie talks here about how heartbroken he was leaving the Mets & how he wanted to be a lifelong Met. SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/1uTUXSvKwV https://t.co/YmzAmT5Nc0TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets