New York Mets

Mack's Mets
John From Albany – Mets Breakfast Links 3/10/2020

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1m

Seth Lugo makes spring debut, Michael Conforto headed back to New York to get checked by team physician, Korea and Japan delay start o...

    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 3m
    RT @JohnnyBench_5: MLB was directly impacted by ALS, losing a legend to the crippling disease. As a recipient of the Lou Gehrig Award (1975), I think it would be an appropriate tribute to have #LouGehrigDay across @MLB, honoring a fellow Hall of Famer and supporting the fight against ALS.
    98.7FM ESPN New York @ESPNNY98_7FM 21m
    ICYMI w/ @gordondamer: Reports are that the #Giants and Leonard Williams are "not close" on a new contract. What is the best case scenario for the Giants when it comes to Williams? Plus, Michael Conforto's injury. LISTEN: https://t.co/66Nf36amWv
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 47m
    Funny how the media, which has led the fear mongering of this flu strain is now seeing their livelihood impacted. Things work in mysterious ways.
    Buster Olney
    Anywhere from 4-15 media cover each team.. They're now restricted in access. Before every game, dozens of people are given field passes, in as close as proximity as media. Not restricted. And, of course, many thousands of people gather in proximity for every game. Not restricted.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 51m
    There isn’t a lot of logic to the this interim policy at the moment, as long as spring games are still on as of now, opening day is on schedule, and closed arenas in this country for pro/college hockey and basketball are still admitting fans with no restrictions. Fans miss out.
    Buster Olney
    Anywhere from 4-15 media cover each team.. They're now restricted in access. Before every game, dozens of people are given field passes, in as close as proximity as media. Not restricted. And, of course, many thousands of people gather in proximity for every game. Not restricted.
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 1h
    RT @BuitengebiedenB: This is Riley. She was legally blind, and her parents just found out around Christmas time last year. This is her putting on glasses for the first time! She didn’t stop running around the house looking at everything since she put them on! 😭 Twitter needs this! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Z6b5WhwnVM
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 1h
    RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: I’ve read a lot of comments on our upcoming limited media access and a lot of (uninformed) people saying things like, “Why does it matter, can’t you talk to them outside?” I‘d like to explain: The reason why women like @MzCSmith fought for our right to be INSIDE the clubhouse...
