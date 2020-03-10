Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Police Morning Laziness: no A-Rod is not buying the Mets stop

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

NOT LINKING:  A-Rod was on Jimmy Fallon.  While Johnny Carson rolled over in his grave and even Jay Leno thought, “Wow, this seems kind of light-weight”, A-Rod said he’d look into it if there were an opportunity.  A-Rod is rich but he’s not sports...

