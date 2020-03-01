Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51560649_thumbnail

Lockett Pitches Three Strong Innings, Lugo Makes Spring Debut

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 1m

Mets pitcher Walker Lockett made his second appearance of the spring Monday against the Marlins.Though he gave up three hits, and several hard hit balls, Lockett made it through three innings

Tweets