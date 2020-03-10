New York Mets
Mets News
News Article
The New York Mets can’t continue to mortgage the future for veterans
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 7m
The New York Mets can't afford to block their youth. Playing the likes of Robinson Cano and Eduardo Nunez is only hurting the team's future.
