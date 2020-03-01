Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51562973_thumbnail

Erasmo Ramírez Making a Name for Himself in Mets Camp

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 2m

The minor league signing of Erasmo Ramírez in late January was, at the time, a mere footnote in Mets news cycles given that Luis Rojas had been named manager just a day prior.And while Ramír

Tweets