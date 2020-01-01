New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets 2020 player preview: Wilson Ramos
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 28s
Wilson Ramos is the New York Mets' starting catcher, and by working on his swing mechanics and his framing, he intends to keep it that way
Tweets
-
RT @orangebluething: FREE @DugoutMugs Knob Shot. Details here: https://t.co/VXC3g1K89qFree Agent
-
How would an update on Conforto’s injury - for instance - be available to you without the media? Because they tweet it out? What about people who aren’t on twitter and actually read things? I’m not saying every media member in this world is great. But they’re necessary.@michaelgbaron Problem is Michael this beat is weak. Since Rubin left the Mets beat reporters do not actually break any news. They just relay information that will be accessible to us anywayBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @rachael_levy: Hedge fund scoop - Steve Cohen’s Point72 reports coronavirus case, per staff email that went out this evening. Everyone who worked on 14th floor of their Hudson Yards office told to stay home for next 2 weeks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets made an administrative move last month in releasing former major leaguer Daniel Bard, who went on the voluntarily retired list after one appearance for the GCL Mets in 2017. Bard then signed with the Rockies on a minor league deal as he tries to make it back to the MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Then dont ask the media for updates on Conforto’s injury. For instance.@michaelgbaron 🙄 Media members aren't as essential as they think they are.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FiggieNY: Here's the Spotify link! Listen and subscribe. The debut of Amazin But True podcast featuring Me and @JakeBrownRadio. On today's show Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets and Edgardo Alfonzo @fonzy9 leading us off. Check it out. https://t.co/ozz99UqKh4Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets