Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51566797_thumbnail

SI Cover jinx comes for Mets’ Pete Alonso! (Trade high while you still can)

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Oh no!  (as a famous beat reporter used to say) – just as soon as Pete Alonso came around on the whole LGM thing, SI went out and jinxed him! As I pointed out on Saturday – either Pete will be the 9th player in 150 years of baseball to hit 50+ home...

Tweets