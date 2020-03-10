New York Mets
SI Cover jinx comes for Mets’ Pete Alonso! (Trade high while you still can)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Oh no! (as a famous beat reporter used to say) – just as soon as Pete Alonso came around on the whole LGM thing, SI went out and jinxed him! As I pointed out on Saturday – either Pete will be the 9th player in 150 years of baseball to hit 50+ home...
Alex Rodriguez tells Jimmy Fallon he’d consider #Mets ownership bid. https://t.co/S4y2tNcEYkTV / Radio Network
-
But Jacob deGrom isn’t in this picture?Point to the best player in NY https://t.co/HtExRzEDjUTV / Radio Personality
-
I am rooting for Pete now that he came around on LGM! But he either has hit the most HRs he will, or he’s one of 9 players in the history of baseball to hit 50+ twice, a list that includes McGwire, Sosa and A-Rod, so he’d be one of six clean players to ever do it.@metspolice can say all his wants about Alonso doing well, but deep down I'm convinced he'd enjoy seeing Pete have a sophomore jinx if indeed he struggles while the rest of the #Mets fanbase gets frustrated. #LFGM #LGM https://t.co/2WemQL0fKQBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@DPLennon talked to Brodie Van Wagenen about Yoenis Cespedes yesterday: https://t.co/hfWlKeDf0Q@timbhealey @Panic_Citi Can you ask him for an update on Cespedes unless I missed oneBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Farm system rankings (https://t.co/UiZdt7ZAco) by division: NL East 4. #Marlins 8. #Braves 19. #Phillies 20. #Mets 29. #Nats NL Central 15. #Pirates 18. #STLCards 23. #Cubs 24. #Reds 30. #Brewers NL West 2. #Padres 3. #Dodgers 6. #Dbacks 10. #SFGiants 27. #RockiesMinors
-
New Rochelle schools closing for 2 weeks as per Gov. Cuomo because of the Corona Virus....that town is where Iona College is as well...Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets