New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Conforto back in New York after MRI - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4m
Michael Conforto has halted his spring training workload after undergoing an MRI.
Tweets
-
🤦♂️ they thought they were so funny with thiswhat in the **** is this? https://t.co/PfpPL6TXiGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TMKSESPN: Coming up today starting at 2:55PM with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: The #coronavirus continues to impact sports. Plus, injury updates on both the #Yankees & #Mets. Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM! https://t.co/uTqR6sRS47TV / Radio Network
-
RT @dougherty_jesse: Change of plan here: Max Scherzer just told us that he has an “ailment” on his right side and decided to long toss today. He felt good and says he threw as far as he could. No pulls or strains, Scherzer characterized it as an “endurance and fatigue” issue. https://t.co/2Vakyw2jCwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BaseballAmerica: NEW PROSPECT REPORT. The stars: Justin Dunn, @Mariners Kwang-Hyun Kim, @Cardinals Sean Murphy, @Athletics Tony Gonsolin, @Dodgers Anthony Kay, @BlueJays Kelvin Gutierrez, @Royals Yu Chang, @Indians https://t.co/j1ej6iTDyTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ernestdove: @Mets 3B prospect Mark VientosBlogger / Podcaster
-
Davis ➡️ 3B? McNeil ➡️ RF? Breaking down roster scenarios with Michael Conforto's status in question: https://t.co/nRQhLJLthmTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets