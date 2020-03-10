Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Reckless speculation: the Mets schedule if the season starts May 1st because of…..

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Hey I know that MLB is totally going to start on time.  Even if  schools are closing, and sporting events being played to nobody, and everyone is working from home, and Italy shut down, and New Rochelle is a containment zone and Trump is the person...

Tweets

    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    Robinson Cano says it would be weird playing in stadiums with no fans: "You're gonna feel like you're playing in the Dominican Summer League"
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 11m
    Brandon Nimmo on coronavirus fears: “I’m not going to be eating [sunflower] seeds during this time.”
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 11m
    Brandon Nimmo said Steven Matz is the biggest slob on the team. “He’s not the most clean guy I’ve ever seen,” Nimmo said.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 11m
    Brandon Nimmo on precautions large and small: “I won’t be eating seeds in this time.”
    New York Mets @Mets 19m
    A 2️⃣ out rally in the 8th puts us back on top 7️⃣-4️⃣. #LGM
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 22m
    Robinson Cano said he hopes fans are not banned from stadiums, but he understands if that is ultimately MLB’s decision. “It [would] be weird,” he said. “You go out and play with no fans, you’re going to feel like you’re playing in the Dominican Summer League.”
