New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reckless speculation: the Mets schedule if the season starts May 1st because of…..
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Hey I know that MLB is totally going to start on time. Even if schools are closing, and sporting events being played to nobody, and everyone is working from home, and Italy shut down, and New Rochelle is a containment zone and Trump is the person...
Tweets
-
Robinson Cano says it would be weird playing in stadiums with no fans: "You're gonna feel like you're playing in the Dominican Summer League"TV / Radio Network
-
Brandon Nimmo on coronavirus fears: “I’m not going to be eating [sunflower] seeds during this time.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brandon Nimmo said Steven Matz is the biggest slob on the team. “He’s not the most clean guy I’ve ever seen,” Nimmo said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brandon Nimmo on precautions large and small: “I won’t be eating seeds in this time.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A 2️⃣ out rally in the 8th puts us back on top 7️⃣-4️⃣. #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Robinson Cano said he hopes fans are not banned from stadiums, but he understands if that is ultimately MLB’s decision. “It [would] be weird,” he said. “You go out and play with no fans, you’re going to feel like you’re playing in the Dominican Summer League.”Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets