5 Mets ranked on ESPN's top 100 MLB players for 2020 list

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Five Mets were ranked among ESPN's top 100 MLB players list 2020, a list that was compiled by polling 40 'writers, analysts, contributors, and insiders.'

Tweets

    SNY @SNYtv 3m
    Robinson Cano says it would be weird playing in stadiums with no fans: "You're gonna feel like you're playing in the Dominican Summer League"
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 11m
    Brandon Nimmo on coronavirus fears: “I’m not going to be eating [sunflower] seeds during this time.”
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 11m
    Brandon Nimmo said Steven Matz is the biggest slob on the team. “He’s not the most clean guy I’ve ever seen,” Nimmo said.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 11m
    Brandon Nimmo on precautions large and small: “I won’t be eating seeds in this time.”
    New York Mets @Mets 19m
    A 2️⃣ out rally in the 8th puts us back on top 7️⃣-4️⃣. #LGM
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 22m
    Robinson Cano said he hopes fans are not banned from stadiums, but he understands if that is ultimately MLB’s decision. “It [would] be weird,” he said. “You go out and play with no fans, you’re going to feel like you’re playing in the Dominican Summer League.”
