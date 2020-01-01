New York Mets
5 Mets ranked on ESPN's top 100 MLB players for 2020 list
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Five Mets were ranked among ESPN's top 100 MLB players list 2020, a list that was compiled by polling 40 'writers, analysts, contributors, and insiders.'
Robinson Cano says it would be weird playing in stadiums with no fans: "You're gonna feel like you're playing in the Dominican Summer League"TV / Radio Network
Brandon Nimmo on coronavirus fears: “I’m not going to be eating [sunflower] seeds during this time.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo said Steven Matz is the biggest slob on the team. “He’s not the most clean guy I’ve ever seen,” Nimmo said.Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo on precautions large and small: “I won’t be eating seeds in this time.”Beat Writer / Columnist
A 2️⃣ out rally in the 8th puts us back on top 7️⃣-4️⃣. #LGMOfficial Team Account
Robinson Cano said he hopes fans are not banned from stadiums, but he understands if that is ultimately MLB’s decision. “It [would] be weird,” he said. “You go out and play with no fans, you’re going to feel like you’re playing in the Dominican Summer League.”Beat Writer / Columnist
