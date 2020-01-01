Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51437563_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Tuesday's win over Astros, including Rick Porcello's so-so outing

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

Rick Porcello got the start for the Mets and was solid, though he gave up nine hits in just 4.2 innings pitched.

Tweets