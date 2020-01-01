Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets' Michael Conforto has oblique strain, putting Opening Day in doubt

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto has a right oblique strain and will be reassessed last week, GM Brodie Van Wagenen said after Tuesday's spring training game.

