Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
51574458_thumbnail

Mets' Rick Porcello on how Red Sox analytics strategy sunk his 2019 season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Looking back now at where it all went wrong for him last season, Rick Porcello is convinced he made a mistake in trying to adapt his style of pitching to what baseball's new technology was telling him -- and what the Red Sox were encouraging him to...

Tweets