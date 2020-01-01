Do Not Sell My Personal Information

GM: Conforto has oblique strain; opener TBD

by: David Adler MLB: Mets 3m

Michael Conforto was diagnosed with a right oblique strain, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen announced on Tuesday. The GM said it's "too early to know" if Opening Day is in question. Conforto tweaked his side while making a catch in right...

