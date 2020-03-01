New York Mets
Michael Conforto Diagnosed With Right Oblique Strain
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 3m
Brodie Van Wagenen announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that Michael Conforto has a right oblique strain and will be reassessed next week.Conforto injured himself while making a c
