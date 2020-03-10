New York Mets
NY Mets: Michael Conforto has right oblique strain injury
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 5m
After leaving Mets spring training with a side injury from fielding a fly ball, Michael Conforto has an oblique strain.
It depends on the severity of it, which the Mets did not divulge. Todd Frazier missed about two months with an oblique strain last year.@TimBritton What is usual time table for this injury? A month?Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: Oh hey there, @Pete_Alonso20. @SInow | @SIFullFrameTV / Radio Network
"I didn't win a Cy Young by throwing four-seamers" Rick Porcello on how the Red Sox analytics strategy derailed his 2019 season (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/iU5KjXR8XtTV / Radio Network
With Conforto and oblique strain you have to be real careful as it could linger. To me I'd hold him out till May 1st....Just my opinion.....Beat Writer / Columnist
Brandon Nimmo is a big hand-washer. "I’ve been sick enough times," he said. "You figure it out. If you wash your hands a little bit more often, it works out." Brandon Nimmo is all of usBeat Writer / Columnist
#Mets NRI Ryan Cordell certainly moves up on the outfield depth chart after the Michael Conforto injury news. He's hitting .273/.688 this spring including a 2-for-3 day today with this RBI single:Beat Writer / Columnist
