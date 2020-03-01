Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
51578992_thumbnail

Porcello Now Sporting 2.53 Spring ERA

by: Jordan Baron Mets Merized Online 7m

Among a locker room lockdown and a sunflower seed strike, Rick Porcello kept a level-head, and made his longest start of the spring thus far, rolling 4.2 innings, striking out one and giving up tw

Tweets