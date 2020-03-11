New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Can Mets speedy minor leaguer Johneshwy Fargas see big league action this year?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 17s
One of the more exciting New York Mets minor leaguers, Johneshwy Fargas, has the kind of speed the big league team may want to have on the bench later this...
Tweets
-
Want to have your birthday party this season during a Rumble Ponies Game? Visit https://t.co/n4RZn5yADg for more information on how YOU can have a Rumblin' Birthday in the Wegmans Birthday Zone! https://t.co/V6G0hV7TbfMinors
-
Diving into the rotation battle between Michael Wacha and Steven Matz and projecting a winner (via @d_abrianoSNY) https://t.co/yahWyR5faQTV / Radio Network
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Interesting nugget by @AMBS_Kernan as pertains to Michael Conforto, "A recent study showed that hitters are out an average of 27 days when they suffer an oblique strain." https://t.co/lCM8W3KwkOBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EvanDrellich: The Mariners have discussed playing home games in Arizona if COVID-19 leads to government restrictions on events in Seattle: https://t.co/uiPqvunF2OBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy 46th Birthday, Bobby Abreu. Abreu spent his final season in Queens (2014), appearing in 78 games & posting a .342 OBP. Abreu is one of 7 players all-time to record at least 900 XBH & steal 400 or more bases. @BobKellyAbreu @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Let’s get to your Mets questions. Includes: What if Conforto misses extended time? Strongest/weakest area for the Mets. Coronavirus and how it’s being handled. https://t.co/wyMJaiVNCQBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets