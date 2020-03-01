New York Mets
Coronavirus NJ: It’s time to play all sporting events in front of empty seats - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 36s
All major sporting events need to be played behind closed doors ASAP in the wake of the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
Want to have your birthday party this season during a Rumble Ponies Game? Visit https://t.co/n4RZn5yADg for more information on how YOU can have a Rumblin' Birthday in the Wegmans Birthday Zone! https://t.co/V6G0hV7TbfMinors
Diving into the rotation battle between Michael Wacha and Steven Matz and projecting a winner (via @d_abrianoSNY) https://t.co/yahWyR5faQTV / Radio Network
RT @mikemayerMMO: Interesting nugget by @AMBS_Kernan as pertains to Michael Conforto, "A recent study showed that hitters are out an average of 27 days when they suffer an oblique strain." https://t.co/lCM8W3KwkOBlogger / Podcaster
RT @EvanDrellich: The Mariners have discussed playing home games in Arizona if COVID-19 leads to government restrictions on events in Seattle: https://t.co/uiPqvunF2OBlogger / Podcaster
Happy 46th Birthday, Bobby Abreu. Abreu spent his final season in Queens (2014), appearing in 78 games & posting a .342 OBP. Abreu is one of 7 players all-time to record at least 900 XBH & steal 400 or more bases. @BobKellyAbreu @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Let’s get to your Mets questions. Includes: What if Conforto misses extended time? Strongest/weakest area for the Mets. Coronavirus and how it’s being handled. https://t.co/wyMJaiVNCQBeat Writer / Columnist
