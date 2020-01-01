New York Mets
MLB: Is the Start of the 2020 Season in Jeopardy?
by: Jack Suhadolnik — Empire Sports Media 3m
New York Yankees and Mets fans have waited all winter for the return of baseball. But none of them could have foreseen the rise of the...
Pete Alonso on potentially playing without fans: “Once you hear that crowd roar, you don’t want to play in front of anything else. It’s addicting...To not have that happen would be unfortunate...Having something as serious as coronavirus, you have to balance the risk vs. reward.”Beat Writer / Columnist
“Sometimes when I saw my name in the lineup, I was like, ‘Oh my God, ****. I have to play today? It’s so painful.’” Eduardo Núñez feels better this year, and you can tell: https://t.co/K67ksWNdtxBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AidenMets: This was crazy, came back in 5 months and pitched amazing in the playoffs. All from a torn ACL. Legend status Fr @STR0 https://t.co/0WNGct9cjfPlayer
Pete Alonso signed for a record-high amount for a player after his first season.Beat Writer / Columnist
Michael Conforto has officially been diagnosed with a right oblique strain https://t.co/2tU1PLaYT6TV / Radio Network
The #Mets announced that Pete Alonso’s pre-arbitration contract is a record figure for a player after his first season. “I just feel extremely honored to be a part of this organization,” Alonso said. “I can’t express my gratitude for this opportunity.”Beat Writer / Columnist
