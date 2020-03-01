Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Tom Brennan - WHERE HAVE ALL THE HITTERS GONE?

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 28s

"THEY AIN'T HITTIN' WORTH SPIT, PAW." Yeah, yeah, I know....it's only spring training. But. through Monday's game: Guess...

    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 18m
    Pete Alonso on potentially playing without fans: “Once you hear that crowd roar, you don’t want to play in front of anything else. It’s addicting...To not have that happen would be unfortunate...Having something as serious as coronavirus, you have to balance the risk vs. reward.”
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 21m
    “Sometimes when I saw my name in the lineup, I was like, ‘Oh my God, ****. I have to play today? It’s so painful.’” Eduardo Núñez feels better this year, and you can tell: https://t.co/K67ksWNdtx
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 21m
    RT @AidenMets: This was crazy, came back in 5 months and pitched amazing in the playoffs. All from a torn ACL. Legend status Fr @STR0 https://t.co/0WNGct9cjf
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 27m
    Pete Alonso signed for a record-high amount for a player after his first season.
    SNY @SNYtv 28m
    Michael Conforto has officially been diagnosed with a right oblique strain https://t.co/2tU1PLaYT6
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 29m
    The #Mets announced that Pete Alonso’s pre-arbitration contract is a record figure for a player after his first season. “I just feel extremely honored to be a part of this organization,” Alonso said. “I can’t express my gratitude for this opportunity.”
