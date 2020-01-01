New York Mets
Report: Mets' Alonso sets sophomore record with $652K deal for 2020
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 39s
Pete Alonso got paid.The All-Star first baseman and reigning National League Rookie of the Year was one of 21 New York Mets players to agree to contract terms for the 2020 season Wednesday.Alonso will earn $652,521 for the upcoming campaign, a new...
Michael Conforto explains how he injured his obliqueTV / Radio Network
The 2019 Brooklyn Cyclones, all 43 of them, just received their New York-Penn League championship rings on the field at Clover Park. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Spring Training Game Thread: Cardinals vs Mets, 1:10 PM https://t.co/6NahHC0ZlZ #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Before his second season in the majors could even begin, Pete Alonso set another record. Story: https://t.co/5471zOrE0RBeat Writer / Columnist
Will coronavirus cancel #Mets opening day at Citi Field? (via @wcbs880) https://t.co/CUjmriZUwNTV / Radio Network
Mets show appreciation of Pete Alonso with record salary: https://t.co/WQALoOyXGz | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
