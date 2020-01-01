Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Report: Mets' Alonso sets sophomore record with $652K deal for 2020

by: Jason Wilson The Score 39s

Pete Alonso got paid.The All-Star first baseman and reigning National League Rookie of the Year was one of 21 New York Mets players to agree to contract terms for the 2020 season Wednesday.Alonso will earn $652,521 for the upcoming campaign, a new...

