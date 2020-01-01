New York Mets
Mets slugger Pete Alonso, Astros star Jose Altuve lead overpriced hitters in fantasy baseball drafts
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 6m
Everyone has their own opinion on players in fantasy baseball drafts, but Fred Zinkie thinks these hitters — including the reigning NL Rookie of the Year — are overpriced in 2020.
Tweets
RT @MeekPhill_: Waiting for the Mets to cancel Opening Day and offer people with tickets a free voucher for a Monday-Thursday weekday game instead of a refund.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @DeeH_NYC: Me pulling up to my $15 home plate Corornavirus discounted seats at Citi FieldBlogger / Podcaster
Michael Conforto on his oblique strain: “There’s no timeline right now. We’re going day by day. But what I will say is I feel very good right now.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Michael Conforto diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain: https://t.co/zlwGpJ6Fo3Blogger / Podcaster
Michael Conforto explains how he injured his obliqueTV / Radio Network
The 2019 Brooklyn Cyclones, all 43 of them, just received their New York-Penn League championship rings on the field at Clover Park. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
