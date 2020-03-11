New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets show appreciation of Pete Alonso with record salary | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com March 11, 2020 12:19 PM — Newsday 2m
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Before his second season in the majors could even begin, Pete Alonso already has set another record. The Mets and their All-Star first baseman agreed to a one-year contract for
Tweets
-
RT @MeekPhill_: Waiting for the Mets to cancel Opening Day and offer people with tickets a free voucher for a Monday-Thursday weekday game instead of a refund.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeH_NYC: Me pulling up to my $15 home plate Corornavirus discounted seats at Citi FieldBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto on his oblique strain: “There’s no timeline right now. We’re going day by day. But what I will say is I feel very good right now.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Michael Conforto diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain: https://t.co/zlwGpJ6Fo3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto explains how he injured his obliqueTV / Radio Network
-
The 2019 Brooklyn Cyclones, all 43 of them, just received their New York-Penn League championship rings on the field at Clover Park. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets