Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
51598083_thumbnail

David Wright enjoying 'perfect' Mets job as occasional front-office advisor | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com March 11, 2020 1:03 PM Newsday 47s

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — David Wright is happy with his current occasional front-office advisory role and isn’t looking for anything larger or more permanent, he said Wednesday. Visiting Mets spring tra

Tweets