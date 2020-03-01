New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Will coronavirus force Yankees to leave Yankee Stadium, as Mariners, Giants MLB games face major impact of outbreak? - nj.com
by: Darryl Slater | dslater@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4m
The coronavirus is having a significant impact on sports across the world. The MLB, NBA and NCAA are considering banning fans from attending games, postponing games or changing the location of games because of the pandemic.
Tweets
-
Two home fans One away fan That’s the way to do it.Hear me out: instead of NO fans; just ONE fan for each team.Minors
-
🔜Super Fan
-
In the 4th: ⚾️ @JeffMcNeil805 drives in @JSMarisnick ⚾️ @RobinsonCano drives in McNeilOfficial Team Account
-
Final line on Jacob deGrom’s 2nd spring start: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 S0 Only blemish was a solo HR off the bat of Matt Carpenter in the 4th. deGrom’s spring numbers: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Our latest reporting on how coronavirus will impact Yankees, Mets and other MLB teams. https://t.co/AL70qUIWBnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets