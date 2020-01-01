New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMN Top 30 Prospects: Toolsy Shervyen Newton At No. 8
by: Steve Schaeffler — Mets Minors 2m
No. 8 Shervyen Newton Infielder B/T: S/R Age: 20 (4/24/1999)Height: 6’4” Weight: 180 lbsAcquired: Signed as International Free Agent in 2015 ($50,000 out of Netherlands
Tweets
-
I couldn't help it.💥 FANTASY X-FACTORS FOR ALL 15 AMERICAN LEAGUE TEAMS 💥 ✖️ Hunter Harvey the Orioles' closer? ✖️ Matthew Boyd a K machine ✖️ Health a major factor for Sano ✖️ Vlad Jr. has lofty expectations Here's @danharris80 with fantasy X-factors for every AL team: https://t.co/taQttDzX1WBlogger / Podcaster
-
"Last year, we're leaving that in the past" - Edwin DiazTV / Radio Network
-
Nice storySharing this one more time: on A’s first baseman Matt Olson’s ten year (and counting) friendship with Reece Blankenship, a 25-year-old man with non-speaking autism and founder of @ReClifATL: https://t.co/5zPCVTw9Ai https://t.co/5gJt3g92q8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Michael Conforto remains without a timeline for return, but feels "pretty good" https://t.co/FTy0WDAphvTV / Radio Network
-
Edwin Diaz and his son got 30 chicken nuggets at Chick Fil A yesterday. His son ate 10.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Let Conforto rest for as long as possible. Obliques are tricky. Mets can have a hitters lineup with Davis at 3B, McNeil in RF, Nimmo in CF. Or if a pitcher prefers, a defense lineup with McNeil at 3B, Nimmo in RF, Marisnick in CF. Dom/Yoenis in LF or Smith in LF with Jake in CF.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets