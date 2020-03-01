New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
David Wright Speaks on Rojas, Wilpon Sale
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 28s
The past, present and future faces of the Mets franchise crossed paths in the Clover Park press conference room on Wednesday. As Pete Alonso, fresh off signing a record-setting pre-arbitration con
Tweets
-
This is good, and others should do—and should have already done—the same.We've made all of our #coronavirus coverage free for everyone, to help our readers stay informed and healthy. See our latest here: https://t.co/5IEJwI9eWBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Benjaminengle: Now where are we going to go after the @Mets clinch something? (@metspolice can attest, the mlb shop will ship the product weeks too late)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Home with The Hadj!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: David Wright is at Mets camp this week. He discusses his front-office advisory role:Official Team Account
-
David Wright played for Luis Rojas while rehabbing and believes the new #Mets manager will do a 'tremendous job.' https://t.co/8EkIzhDUIrTV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom threw 4 fabulous innings against the Cardinals https://t.co/Xg8yJYaEepTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets