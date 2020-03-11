New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets ‘reward’ Pete Alonso, raise salary to $652,521
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 17s
All Pete Alonso did was win the Home Run Derby, lead the majors with 53 home runs, and win the NL Rookie of the Year Award.
Tweets
-
This is good, and others should do—and should have already done—the same.We've made all of our #coronavirus coverage free for everyone, to help our readers stay informed and healthy. See our latest here: https://t.co/5IEJwI9eWBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Benjaminengle: Now where are we going to go after the @Mets clinch something? (@metspolice can attest, the mlb shop will ship the product weeks too late)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Home with The Hadj!TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: David Wright is at Mets camp this week. He discusses his front-office advisory role:Official Team Account
-
David Wright played for Luis Rojas while rehabbing and believes the new #Mets manager will do a 'tremendous job.' https://t.co/8EkIzhDUIrTV / Radio Network
-
Jacob deGrom threw 4 fabulous innings against the Cardinals https://t.co/Xg8yJYaEepTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets