Mets make roster moves with Corey Oswalt headlining players sent to minor league camp
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 59s
The Mets moved three players to minor league camp, the club announced Wednesday. New York optioned RHP Corey Oswalt, while LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano were reassigned.
