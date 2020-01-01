Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets make roster moves with Corey Oswalt headlining players sent to minor league camp

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 59s

The Mets moved three players to minor league camp, the club announced Wednesday. New York optioned RHP Corey Oswalt, while LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano were reassigned.

