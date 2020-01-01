Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Martínez struggles in Cardinals' 7-3 loss to Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports 21s

Carlos Martínez struggled over 3 2/3 innings as the St. Louis Cardinals fell 7-3 to the New York Mets in Grapefruit League action on Wednesday.

