Martínez struggles in Cardinals' 7-3 loss to Mets
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 21s
Carlos Martínez struggled over 3 2/3 innings as the St. Louis Cardinals fell 7-3 to the New York Mets in Grapefruit League action on Wednesday.
