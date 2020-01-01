New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Takeaways from Wednesday's 7-3 win over Cardinals, including Jacob deGrom's 4 terrific innings
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 31s
The Mets took care of the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon, with Jacob deGrom pitching four strong innings.
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wife just left one 12-pack of Fresca on the shelf at the Stop ‘n Shop. We’ve done our part in this crisis. You’re welcome.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MetsBullpen: @TimothyRRyder @Metstradamus I’m not a JD at third guy, but this was at workouts preinjury. It might have me a JD at third guy. He gets the balm out quicker. He has a good arm... https://t.co/ekY4l4u30QBlogger / Podcaster
-
Quick look at the uniform Nike is testing for this upcoming MLB seasonSuper Fan
-
Wife just made a list.TV / Radio Personality
-
Welp. This is now officially hell.This will make the 30-for-30 https://t.co/vzlRitixBaTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets