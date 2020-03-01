Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

NBA Suspends Season With Rudy Gobert Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Everyone MUST Follow Suit

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 55s

It’s finally happened. Rudy Gobert became the first professional athlete to test positive for the coronavirus. This was him joking around a few days ago: The NBA did the only thing they could…

Tweets