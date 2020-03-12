Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
51618975_thumbnail

Mets’ Michael Conforto ‘feels good’ but return date unknown

by: Dan Martin New York Post 2m

PORT ST. LUCIE — Despite being shut down by a strained right oblique, Michael Conforto said he feels “pretty good” and is relieved it’s not worse than the Grade 1 strain an MRI exam

Tweets