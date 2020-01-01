New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
LIVE From New York Mets Spring Training: Jacob deGrom Leads a Solid Pitching Effort
by: Jim Bay — Empire Sports Media 1m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas used his pitching staff in a very similar manner as to what we can expect during the regular season.
Tweets
-
Most sports radio hosts barely know sports... and that is the truth. You can incorporate politics etc when it's relevant, but you should do two things 1- acknowledge your limitations 2- be well versed. Most are neither. Radio has the worst accountability of any business.U want to hear unskilled radio host?....today tune on your local sports radio stations and listen to host try and explain the #coronavirus impact on sports and life...by the end of the day your ears will be bleeding on how awful the advise and lack of knowledge they have!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @keithhernandez: This is Hadji every sunrise demanding that I get up and open the slider to the terrace.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SimplyAmazinPod: new episode! former Mets senior director of baseball ops @adamgfisher joined @TimothyRRyder to talk about the evolution of player evaluation, the innards of the process, and a lot more.. @Metsmerized #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/VzXFpoJf1EBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom dominates once more #NYM #Mets https://t.co/nZypzAWkAMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto told us that #Mets players thought that @ESPN all access telecasts during spring training was such a success that he and his teammates think it would be a good idea to do it in season during players weekend. @MLBNetworkRadioTV / Radio Personality
-
The Coronavirus can wipeout the entire planet and Yadi Molina will still be playing baseballCardinals, Yadier Molina Discussing Extension https://t.co/i95KICLmuJ https://t.co/NDSNz8OTn2Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets