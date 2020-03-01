Most sports radio hosts barely know sports... and that is the truth. You can incorporate politics etc when it's relevant, but you should do two things 1- acknowledge your limitations 2- be well versed. Most are neither. Radio has the worst accountability of any business.

Dan Sileo U want to hear unskilled radio host?....today tune on your local sports radio stations and listen to host try and explain the #coronavirus impact on sports and life...by the end of the day your ears will be bleeding on how awful the advise and lack of knowledge they have!