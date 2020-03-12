New York Mets
Mets fifth starter decision is also a matter of who would be the better reliever
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 38s
The battle between Steven Matz and Michael Wacha for the fifth spot in the rotation is also a matter of the New York Mets deciding which pitcher would be a...
Things changed seemingly in a day. Now it’s time everyone confront it. No other choice.The night our sports world stopped. Just as it should everywhere now. My column: https://t.co/aJsdpdHngZBeat Writer / Columnist
Baseball is still trying to figure out how to handle the coronavirus. Read all about it plus the latest out of Mets camp in today’s morning news. https://t.co/GrIUdEcBCvBlogger / Podcaster
#Mets' revenue at CitiField falls for third straight season https://t.co/lZLfSOJGcNBlogger / Podcaster
Happy 58th Birthday, Darryl Strawberry. Among all-time @Mets, Strawberry is: 2nd in bWAR by a position player (36.6) 1st in home runs (252) 2nd in RBI (733) 5th in stolen bases (191) @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Mets hire Pete Alonso’s personal defense coach for minor-league role: https://t.co/8pvRHyJ8I5Beat Writer / Columnist
Well... @GioWFAN and @7BOOMERESIASON do live on Long Island if you want to stream from T7LHQ tomorrow....We are not on TV today or tomorrow. There was a Coronavirus situation in the building where our TV control room is, so they shut it down to clean it up and make it safe for everyoneSuper Fan
