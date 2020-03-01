New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB doesn’t plan to suspend games yet as coronavirus fears heighten, Yankees to keep playing - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
MLB still plans to play spring training games and start its regular season on time amid concerns over the coronavirus. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive.
Tweets
-
Things changed seemingly in a day. Now it’s time everyone confront it. No other choice.The night our sports world stopped. Just as it should everywhere now. My column: https://t.co/aJsdpdHngZBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Baseball is still trying to figure out how to handle the coronavirus. Read all about it plus the latest out of Mets camp in today’s morning news. https://t.co/GrIUdEcBCvBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets' revenue at CitiField falls for third straight season https://t.co/lZLfSOJGcNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Happy 58th Birthday, Darryl Strawberry. Among all-time @Mets, Strawberry is: 2nd in bWAR by a position player (36.6) 1st in home runs (252) 2nd in RBI (733) 5th in stolen bases (191) @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets hire Pete Alonso’s personal defense coach for minor-league role: https://t.co/8pvRHyJ8I5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Well... @GioWFAN and @7BOOMERESIASON do live on Long Island if you want to stream from T7LHQ tomorrow....We are not on TV today or tomorrow. There was a Coronavirus situation in the building where our TV control room is, so they shut it down to clean it up and make it safe for everyoneSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets