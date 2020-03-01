Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB doesn’t plan to suspend games yet as coronavirus fears heighten, Yankees to keep playing - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

MLB still plans to play spring training games and start its regular season on time amid concerns over the coronavirus. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive.

