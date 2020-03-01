Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
51621878_thumbnail

MLB’s next coronavirus decision could be drastic | 'Take a month off, sit still, see where it’s at, move forward’ - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

Major League Baseball officials will meet on Thursday to decide whether spring training games continue.

Tweets