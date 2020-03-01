New York Mets
Report: Grapefuit League Play Expected to Be Suspended
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
As the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, the sports world is taking action with the NBA, MLS, and NHL among the organizations suspending their current seasons.Major League Baseball is
Good info for anyone who purchased tickets with StubHub. Thanks for passing it along, Joe.@MetsmerizedJoeD I saw a StubHub announcement that offered the option of a full refund or 120% in StubHub creditsBlogger / Podcaster
NYC needs swift, powerful action. This could help. Better safe than sorry.BREAKING: @NYGovCuomo announced closing of large public gethering of 500 or more in NYC because of #coronavirus fearsBeat Writer / Columnist
Since baseball hasn’t officially canceled yet, which 499 fans get to attend @Mets Opening Day?Blogger / Podcaster
I'm trying to nail down what the refund policy will be for all fans who purchased tickets to spring training games, but I'm getting the runaround. And if season opener is delayed that requires even more answers.Blogger / Podcaster
Maybe Linda Richman can give us a topic so we can discuss.No NHL, NBA or spring training games. Am I going to have to actually talk to @Studi_Metsimus now? (I’m sorry, my dark humor is coming through. Everyone please be safe)Blogger / Podcaster
Tonight on CARLIN, we’re going to do things a little differently. The whole situation blows. You’re probably tired of it, as I am. Let’s just use sports for what they’re supposed to be: a fun distraction. See you at 7:00pm on @ESPNNY98_7FMafter@TMKSESPNTV / Radio Personality
