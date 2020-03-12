New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Major League Baseball expected to suspend spring training due to coronavirus concerns, report says
by: Pete Caldera and Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 2m
The move would come on a day when several college basketball conference tournaments were being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Tweets
-
Good info for anyone who purchased tickets with StubHub. Thanks for passing it along, Joe.@MetsmerizedJoeD I saw a StubHub announcement that offered the option of a full refund or 120% in StubHub creditsBlogger / Podcaster
-
NYC needs swift, powerful action. This could help. Better safe than sorry.BREAKING: @NYGovCuomo announced closing of large public gethering of 500 or more in NYC because of #coronavirus fearsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Since baseball hasn’t officially canceled yet, which 499 fans get to attend @Mets Opening Day?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I'm trying to nail down what the refund policy will be for all fans who purchased tickets to spring training games, but I'm getting the runaround. And if season opener is delayed that requires even more answers.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Maybe Linda Richman can give us a topic so we can discuss.No NHL, NBA or spring training games. Am I going to have to actually talk to @Studi_Metsimus now? (I’m sorry, my dark humor is coming through. Everyone please be safe)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tonight on CARLIN, we’re going to do things a little differently. The whole situation blows. You’re probably tired of it, as I am. Let’s just use sports for what they’re supposed to be: a fun distraction. See you at 7:00pm on @ESPNNY98_7FMafter@TMKSESPNTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets