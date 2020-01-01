Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
48625619_thumbnail

Donovan Mitchell’s dad works for the New York Mets and recently attended a Knicks-Jazz game

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 25s

NBA star Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus. His dad, Donovan, works for the New York Mets and has been at the team's camp

Tweets