Coronavirus Forces MLB To Halt Spring Training, Delay Opening Day 2 Weeks
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 3m
MLB followed suit of other American pro sports leagues with Thursday's announcement
Tweets
-
Living through the 1992 Mets didn’t kill us. It made us strong enough to live through the 1993 Mets. And we’ve hung in there ever since. #Faith #ScienceTooThe current baseball (all) news really sucks but we are still going forward w/1992 Mets season over here. I know, I know, ppl told me it was a bad idea but we'll be the only game in town with "fresh" baseball content. #LFGM https://t.co/r5VZ7pDH4tBlogger / Podcaster
-
hey. @utahjazz. I’m gonna need you to go ahead and send a few dozen of those testing kits to your nearest nursing home or children’s hospital. please and thanks..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
NBA's Donovan Mitchell, son of Mets employee Donovan Sr., tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/0TGtK0Uv45 via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@MiLB has also announced a delay to the start of their regular season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Minor-league Baseball is also delaying the start of its season, which was due to happen April 9.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Players with 2 different teams say their team has an optional workout tomorrow followed by 2 free days while logistics are worked out. The general chatter is that workouts will continue at the teams’ own sites with players having the option to go home if they feel the need. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
