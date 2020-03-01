Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
40461018_thumbnail

MLB Cancels Spring Training, Delays Season Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 7m

Major League Baseball announced that they will cancel spring training and delay the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) within the United Stat

Tweets